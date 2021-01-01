From william's home furnishing
William's Home Furnishing Janeiro Gray Dresser
Visually appealing with urban undertones, this wooden collection is perfect for open spaces such as lofts. The case goods include wooden block-like pulls that are sure to coordinate well with diverse interior designs. Its beautiful frame is constructed out of MDF or Wood Veneers which is durable and sturdy. It features a Transitional style inspired design with large and convenient chrome handles. Color: Gray.