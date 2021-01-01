Janeen 141" Wide Reversible Modular Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman

The Janeen collection is the ultimate in casual comfort. Constructed with pillow-soft reversible seat tops with the spring system integrated into the base for added support and comfort. Fabric combines a performance fiber with a performance finish to give the fabric inherent durability and longevity. Spills bead up, sitting on top of fabric until they are gently blotted with a cloth for cleanup. From pets to kids, fabrics can handle whatever your life throws at them. Fabric is moisture repellent, stain-resistant, designed for heavy-duty wear, and barrier protection to keep your fabric clean.