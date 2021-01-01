Brookside Jane Adjustable Pink Rose Velvet Upholstered Queen Headboard

Create a rich and elegant look for your bedroom with the Brookside Jane Velvet Upholstered Headboard. The soft velvet finish in one of our soothing colors exudes elegance and adds texture to your room for an instant upgrade in feel and style. With seven different adjustable height options between 34 and 46 inches, this headboard can complement any bed frame. Buttonless diamond tufting finishes the classy look, while a hidden back compartment provides all the necessary hardware to attach it to any bed base, frame, or even the wall. Available in Rose, Green, Navy, Gray, and Black, this headboard is the perfect addition to your bedroom.