Jane 2325 Adjustable Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Silver - (AH 2325AN-L)

The Jane 2325 Adjustable Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort has a crisp and tailored silhouette that offers an adjustable source of lighting to interior spaces. Anchored by a rectangular plate with geometrical detailing, the clean lines of a movable arm are enhanced with rounded hardware that makes this contemporary piece practical. A tapered, classically-shaped linen shade offers an evenly diffused layer of light to spaces as it hangs from the arm, lending this handsome piece an effortless and charming form as it brightens spaces. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Tapered. Color: White. Finish: Antique Nickel