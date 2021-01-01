Jane 2 Sofa by Gus Modern - Color: Grey (KSSFJAN2-PARSTO-AN)

A pleasant seat for three or a cozy lounge for 2, the Jane 2 Sofa from Gus Modern makes relaxing an even more comfortable and sophisticated experience. A mid-century modern personality gleams from the button tufts and the contouring upholstery across the cushions. The reversible back and seat cushions are filled in with a resilient polyurethane foam that keeps its shape while conforming softly to one's figure. A solid wood base with low-profile legs anchors the structure in crisp perpendicular angles. Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.