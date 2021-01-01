JAM® Plastic Two Pocket 3 Hole Punched Presentation School Folder, Orange, 108/pack

JAM Paper® 2 Pocket 3 Hole Punched Plastic School Folders help to keep homework and important documents neat and in place. Measuring 9.5 x 11.5 inches, these folders are made out of smooth, durable, flexible plastic and are designed to keep your documents secure. They feature 2 pockets and 3 hole punched slots for binder accessibility, making them even easier to carry around. And with such a wide color selection, it will be easy to select your favorite, and will help you become more organized. Available in colors: Red, Blue, Green, Lime Green, Purple, Orange, Yellow, Pink, Black, and Clear.