Solo Rugs Jammi Hand-Knotted Handmade Indoor Area Rug, 3' x 8', Parchment

Advertisement
Inspired by the weavings of the Beni Ourain nomadic tribe in Morocco's snowy Atlas Mountains our Moroccan Collection maintains the tradition of plush shaggy piles while infusing contemporary Bohemian flair with modern patterns and colorways Plush warm and effortlessly stylish these pieces add character and visual intrigue wherever they are styled Shape Runner Hand-Knotted in India Pile Height 1 00" KPI 20 Knots Ships tightly rolled in a protective bag Any slight creasing or odor will disappear within a few days