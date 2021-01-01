Jamie Young Co. Vapor Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

Clean, textured, inviting. Inspired by the sun's warm light scattering through a soft fog, the Vapor Wall Sconce from Alder & Ore creates a sophisticated ambiance in the modern home. Tailor it your spaces as it mounts to the wall with an up or downward-facing backplate. The backplate presents the light source with slender stems that draw the eye in a profile view. Perched on top, a handblown glass shade presents an artful surface that transitions in hues and texture. A single bulb doubles as the sun's brilliant light. The bulb generates a warm, bright glow that softens and scatters through the opaque glass for an inspiring aura. Color: Silver. Finish: Nickel