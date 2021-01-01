Bush Business Furniture Jamestown 2-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Locking, Letter/Legal, Storm Gray, 23.66" (JTF116SGSU)

Make storage the foundation of your workspace, or organize items anywhere in the office with the Bush Business Furniture Jamestown two-drawer file cabinet. Keep important work materials organized and secure in any professional space with the Bush Business Furniture Jamestown two-drawer file cabinet. A perfect choice for modern offices, this locking file cabinet can be used on its own or as a base for 60"W and 71"W desk surfaces (sold separately). The file drawer accepts legal-, letter-, and A4-size paperwork while a box drawer organizes small office supplies. A lock secures both drawers so sensitive files and valuable items can be stored safely. Named in honor of Bush Business Furniture's Western New York headquarters, the Bush Business Furniture Jamestown collection celebrates both the brand's heritage and its commitment to providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of professional offices. This commercial-grade filing cabinet is tested to meet ANSI/BIFMA quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by a 10-year warranty. American-made with US and imported parts..10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Can be used to support a 60"W or 71"W desk surface (sold separately) or as a standalone filing cabinet.Dimensions: 21.2"H x 15.91"W x 23.66"D.Available in your choice of attractive white with fresh walnut, white with storm gray, or solid storm gray finishes.American-made with US and imported parts.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.Made of thermally fused laminate over composite wood in a storm gray finish.Two-drawer vertical file cabinet holds letter- or legal-size documents.File drawer opens on smooth, full-extension ball bearing slides.Box drawer organizes writing utensils, notepads, and other miscellaneous office supplies.Partial assembly required.Finished on all sides for versatile placement in a private office or open floor plan.Single lock secures both drawers to safely store sensitive documents and personal items