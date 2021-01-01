From decor therapy
James Window Storage Side Table Red - Décor Therapy
The perfectly sized James Accent Table is a fantastic choice for both display and storage. The large main storage area is accessible through a window pane-inspired glass door at the front. Four long, turned legs serve as the base of this side table, while a smooth tabletop provides contemporary styling. A slatted lower shelf provides extra storage. Constructed of durable solid woods, MDF and glass. Measures 15x12.5x25.5"