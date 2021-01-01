From latitude run
Jamarl Shower Curtain Liner
Advertisement
This shower curtain Liner (36'' x 72'') is constructed of an ultra-heavy (10 gauge!) vinyl that is highly water repellant and easy to clean. Metal grommets and a reinforced mesh header along the top of this liner will prevent this heavy-weight material from tearing during daily use. This liner is treated with a Special Anti-Mildew formula that resists mildew & mold growth for up to one year with proper care. Color: Beige, Size: 72" H x 48" W