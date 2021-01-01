Jamal End Table

Features:Fits any room sizeStylish and versatileA unique mix of materialsSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Baskets Included: Top Shape: RectangularTop Color: BrownBase Color: GreenTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: Distressed Metal;Coat/Paint DistressingNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Trunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWrought Iron: NoDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodStorage Included: YesIntegrated Technology: Number of Built-In Outlets: Built-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Outlets: NoSpefications:UL Listed: SCS Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: TAA Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesCE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: CALGreen Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:The dimensions for the shelf are 24" L x 12" W x 2" H.Legs height: 7"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 24.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 26Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15Overall Product Weight: 15.2Shelving: YesShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Largest Table: NoLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: Large Table Width - Side to Side: Large Table Depth - Front to Back: Middle Table: NoMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: