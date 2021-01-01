JAM Tux Stripe Ribbon, 2.5 In x 50 Yards, 2/Pack, Coral

JAM Paper® Coral Tux Stripe Ribbon is a must-have for your gift wrapping collection! Perfect for any occasion, it provides that extra pop of color every present could need. It features a two-tone stripe design that gives it character, as well as a smooth texture for easy handling. This ribbon is well-made from high quality polyester material, which is thick and durable. So it won't annoyingly fray or tear while you're in the middle of crafting or wrapping! It also measures 50 yards and a thick 2 1/2" wide, a size that's great for large packages and offers plenty of material for multiple uses. This pack contains 2 spools of ribbon. Size: 50yd; 2.5in wide| Color: Coral| Quantity: 2