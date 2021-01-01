JAM Sheer Stripe Ribbon, 1.5 In x 50 Yards, 2/Pack, Green

Give your wrapped gifts a complete look with JAM Paper® Green Sheer Stripe Ribbon! It measures a lengthy 50 yards and 1 1/2" in width, providing plenty of material for multiple uses. And it's made from high quality polyester, so you'll have a durable product on your hands for important gift-giving occasions! Featuring vibrant green stripes, this ribbon contains lime and light blue stitches running down its center. It even has a sheer fabric for added style. Not only is it usable for presents, but also DIY projects, home decor and Christmas tree garland. This pack contains 2 spools of ribbon, an invaluable supply! Size: 50 yd; 1 1/2in wide| Color: Green| Quantity: 2