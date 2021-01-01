JAM Saddle Linen Ribbon, 1.5 In x 50 Yards, 2/Pack, Shocking Pink

Add a colorful edge to any gift or craft with JAM Paper® Saddle Linen Ribbon. Made from high quality 100% polyester, this smooth linen Shocking Pink ribbon makes it easy for bow making, crafting, decorating and gifting! Add a sweet touch to baby shower gifts, DIY wedding decor, wrapped packages, party favors, indoor and outdoor decor, wreaths, garlands, gift baskets, and more! This versatile high quality ribbon is created to hold up in various weather conditions and keep its shape after time. Mix and match with our coordinating gift wrap (sold separately) to add a luxurious, festive or classic layer of sparkle! Whether you are crafting, decorating, or wrapping, our ribbon meets all your needs in superior efficacy and quality. This pack comes with 2 rolls of 50 yd. ribbon. Size: 1.5in x 50yd | Color: Shocking Pink | Quantity: 2 rolls/pack