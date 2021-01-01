JAM Plastic Pen Holder, Grey, Desktop Pencil Cup Sold Individually

Are you looking for a convenient and colorful container to keep your writing utensils and other small items organized on your desk JAM Paper Gray Pen Holders are the perfect choice These pen holders are made of durable plastic and have weighted bottoms. Sold individually, each of the pen holders measures 2 3/4 x 3 7/8 inches in size. To help you keep your pens, pencils, paintbrushes, markers, scissors, and other supplies sorted, the inside of each of these pen holders is divided into two sections. The larger section is 1 3/4 inches wide while the smaller is 7/8 of an inch wide. Their bright red color will help you stay awake and alert, and will allow you to express your vibrant personality in your work space. Size: 2 3/4in x 3 7/8in