JAM Paper Velvet Ribbon, 1 1/2 Inches x 50 Yards, Scarlet & Gold, Sold Individually

JAM Paper Velvet Ribbon will add an extra special touch to gifts this holiday season. Fashioned from premium quality velvet and featuring a luxuriously smooth finish, our Scarlet velvet ribbon is guaranteed to make your gifts exude elegance. Unravel and twist this 1 1/2" wide ribbon into a sweet bow or wrap around packages to add the perfect finishing touch your gifts need! This ribbon is also excellent for incorporating into wreaths, decorating the tree, arts and crafts and other DIY projects. From gifts to crafts our ribbon is sure to complement anything you attach it to! This pack includes 1 roll of 50 yd. ribbon. Size: 50yd x 1.5in | Color: Scarlet | Quantity: Sold Individually