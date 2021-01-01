JAM Paper Tux Stripe Ribbon, 5/8 Inches x 100 Yards, Grape, Sold Individually

JAM Paper Grape Tux Stripe Ribbon will add a pop of colorful fun to your gifts and party favors! It works to tie the whole look together -- no pun intended. Whether it matches a gift wrap's pattern, or beautifully contrasts from the present's packaging, this purple ribbon guarantees to stand out and put smiles on faces! Measuring 100 yards and 5/8" wide, it's well-made from smooth, high quality polyester material. It won't tear or fray when used, allowing you to craft knots and bows with ease. This pack of ribbon, which contains 1 spool, is also ideal for DIY projects, picture hanging, home decor and a variety of other purposes! Size: 100yd; .625in wide | Color: Grape | Quantity: Sold Individually