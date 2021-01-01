From jam paper and envelope
JAM Paper Tux Stripe Ribbon, 5/8 Inches x 100 Yards, Citrus, Sold Individually
JAM Paper Citrus Tux Stripe Ribbon will give your gifts an extra tangy twist! Its addition will tie the whole look of your presentation together -- no pun intended! -- and give recipients something more to smile about. Produced from high quality polyester, this lemon lime-colored ribbon provides the durability needed to craft firm knots and fancy bows. It measures 100 yards and 5/8" wide, and has a smooth texture for easy handling. It can beautifully adorn your party favors, centerpieces, gift baskets and items around the home! It's perfect for DIY projects, too. This pack contains 1 spool of ribbon. Size: 100yd; .625in wide | Color: Citrus | Quantity: Sold Individually