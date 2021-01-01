JAM Paper Solid Satin Wired Edge Ribbon, 2 1/2 Inches x 50 Yards, Scarlet & Gold, Sold Individually

JAM Paper Scarlet Solid Satin Wired Edge Ribbon can dress up a vase, wrapped present, Christmas tree, gift basket and so much more! Its stunning scarlet hue is a statement-maker, and will leave an impression on guests or recipients. You'll also be satisfied with its high quality satin material and wired edges, which make this smooth ribbon durable. It measures 50 yards long and 2 1/2" wide, offering you plenty of material to decorate or craft with. So whether you need it for a sewing project, or to tie together a stack of boxes, this ribbon will always deliver! A long-lasting supply, this pack includes two spools of ribbon. Size: 2.5in wide; 50 yd long | Color: Scarlet Satin | Quantity: Sold Individually