JAM Matte Gold & Silver Foil Wrapping Paper, All Occasion, 25 sq. ft, 2/Pack

Colors: Gold and Silver Matte Combo Pack | Colorful Wrapping Paper will make anyone excited to find out what’s inside! Size: 25 Square Feet per Roll (50 Sq. Feet Total) | The perfect square footage for quickly and easily wrapping your presents. Quantity: 2 Rolls | Packaged in protective cellophane to prevent scratches, dust, and damage. This elegant gift wrapping paper is made of high quality paper that will not tear or rip while wrapping and has a smooth matte finish. This Wrapping Paper is perfect for adding a splash of color to all your gifts. Great for Birthdays, Holidays, Parties, Showers, Weddings, Events, and any of your other gifting needs.