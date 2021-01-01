JAM Heavy Duty Plastic Two Pocket Presentation Folders, Orange, 6 pack

Color code important papers in style with JAM Paper® Heavy Duty Plastic 2 Pocket School Folders! Keep an assortment of 8 1/2" x 11" documents inside our bright Orange poly plastic folders made to protect against wear and tear. Each 9 1/2" x 11 5/8" folder is made from durable poly plastic with tear- and water-resistant properties. Great for keeping files, essays, paperwork, and more! Each folder features two pockets for maximum storage and a handy business card holder. From personal to business occasions, our folders are perfect for all your needs! This pack includes 6 Orange folders. Size: 9.5in x 11.625in | Color: Orange | Quantity: 6/pack