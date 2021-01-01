JAM Glitter Gift Bags, Paper, Extra Large, 12 x 18 x 5, Silver, All Occasion, 12/Pack

JAM Paper® Silver Glitter Extra Large Gift Bags are ideal for when you want to effortlessly make those big gifts you'll be giving away look flawless and to give them a bright, dazzling shine! To make your gifts truly stand out and leave a lasting impression, these bags feature a sparkling, textured silver glitter finish! To make carrying convenient, each one also features two silver silk ribbon handles. Attached to one handle, there is a round silver glitter gift tag that has one blank white side, providing you with a space in which to write brief personalized messages and notes for your next special occasion! Size: 12in x 18in x 5in | Color: Silver Glitter | Quantity: 12