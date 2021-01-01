JAM Gift Label Stickers, 2 x 3 1/2, Dark Blue, 25/Pack

So, you\'ve found the perfect gift and the perfect bag or wrapping to put it in! Now all you need is a gift tag to match! If your wrapping consists of classy, deep, and dark tones, JAM Paper Presidential Blue Gift Label Stickers are perfect for the job! These label stickers measure 2 x 3.5 inches in size and are sold in packs of 25. Each one is made of smooth, high quality paper and has a fully self-adhesive back. Peel off the protective backing with ease and stick these labels to boxes, bags, and packages! Each one is entirely blank, giving you the space and freedom to label your gift with any words and greetings you may choose! Bright and Metallic inks show up beautifully on their dark blue surfaces! These stickers are a smart, easy, and versatile way to label and address all of your gifts! Size: 2in x 3.5in | Color: Presidential Blue | Quantity: 25