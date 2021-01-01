JAM Extra Fine Line Opaque Paint Markers, Peppermint, Sold Individually

Can't stand the slightest slip or curve in your lines? You can achieve new levels of precision and accuracy with JAM Extra Fine Line Opaque Paint Markers! These markers have extra fine tips that can reach the smallest of corners and write clearly on almost any surface. Use them on glass, paper, wood, clay, porcelain, metal, and mirrors without having to retrace your letters! The ink is permanent and glides on smoothly. Perfect for adding little details to drawings or for super neat handwriting. Great for art projects, crafts, scrapbooking, writing letters, and more. Extra Fine Line Opaque Paint Markers are oil-based and acid-free. They come in extra fine point and 17 different colors. Each marker is long-lasting, durable, and resilient?they?re sure to make a great impression!