JAM 6 x 9 Booklet Envelopes, Dark Orange, 50/Pack

JAM Paper® Booklet Envelopes are designed to impress. These 6" x 9" Dark Orange envelopes are a game changer, as their stunning color and textured finish are unlike any other. Recipients will certainly be dazzled upon receiving while itching to know what's inside! With no doubt, they'll be super excited about your mail before they even open it up. These acid and lignin-free envelopes are ideal for inserting invitations, announcements, once-folded standard size documents, business mailings, and much more. This pack includes 50 dark orange envelopes made from 28 lb. paper. Each envelope has a booklet opening, commercial flap, gum closure, and texture finish. The gum closure will make these envelopes super safe and secure, so you'll never again have to worry about the security of your letters, documents, invitations, or whatever it is you want to send your friends or family. Size: 6in x 9in | Color: Dark Orange | Quantity: 50/pack