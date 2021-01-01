Jalila 24 in. Floating Chocolate Spice Bathroom Vanity with Sink

What do you get when you mix 1950s mid century cool with modern millennium chic. You get the Dorel Living Jalila Bathroom Vanity. The Jalila comes with metal hairpin legs that can be attached on or off the wall mounted vanity to give you more design options. It includes pre-drilled holes to allow for convenient faucet installation (sold separately), refined metal knobs, a rectangular ceramic sink, a working drawer and an anti-bacterial composite granite counter top with backsplash. Constructed with solid wood, engineered wood and wood veneer, the Jalila is a Long-lasting vanity painted in multiple coats with a lacquer top coat finish. It comes in 3 trendy colors (Chocolate, Gray and White) and various sizes (24 in., 30 in. or 36 in.) to match your tastes. Pair it with the Dorel Living Jalila Bathroom Mirror to take your bathroom to a whole new level of sophistication.