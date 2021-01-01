Jakyrian 8 - Light Unique Wagon Wheel Chandelier

They combine quality materials with sleek metals and clear glass shades for attractive, long-lasting lighting that makes the perfect interior accent. This chandelier combines classic taste with modern updates for the perfect enhancement to your living space. The durable iron build boasts a sleek round shape and an antique gunmetal finish for some vintage appeal. Great for modern farmhouse, contemporary, and industrial decorating styles, this ceiling fixture is accented with eight tall clear glass cylinder shades that offer bright illumination and showcase the bulbs you choose to place inside. Complete with a 10-foot chain and 12.5-foot wire, this hanging ceiling light can be suspended at adjustable lengths to suit your needs and even work with sloped and slanted ceilings.