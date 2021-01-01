20" Jakeria 5 - Blade Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

Feature: Product: Invisible ceiling fan with light Control Methods: remote control Light Source: LED chip (Included) Number of Blades: 5 Voltage: 110V Newest Design Ceiling Light With Fan: 2020 Latest Ceiling Fan Light With Integrated Stealth Fan. Compared With Traditional Ceiling Light, This Lamp Combine With Fan And Lighting. Further Improved The Function Of Ceiling Lamp. Room application: 8-25 square meters, Suitable for assembling at your living room, bedroom, villa, Lobby, restaurants, bars, shops, etc. Diameter: f50 cm Material:Light body: Hardware chassis Lampshade: Acrylic+ aluminum frame Blades: Acrylic Remote control functions: 3 fan speed: low (gentle), medium (comfort), high (cool) 3 light color: white light, neutral light, yellow light (Color changes in turns when you press the button). Reading Book With Cool White, Watching Tv With Neutral White, Romantic Atmosphere With Warm White. And This Lamp Can Be Set Timing Hours Timing By Remote. Note: 1)Ceiling loading is preferably greater than 30KG, Ceiling height is preferably greater than 102" 2)This fan needs basic assembly skill, professional would be highly recommended. Package Included: 1x Ceiling Fan Light 1x Remote control Finish: Black/White