Jake Upholstered U-Double Chaise Loveseat SCT with Brushed Nickel Legs, Polyester Wrapped Cushions, Performance Chateau Basketweave Oatmeal

$6,247.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Square arm. Removable metal legs are finished in brushed nickel or bronze finish. Loose cushions.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com