Jaileene 66.5" Faux Leather Armless Loveseat

Features:High quality PU, rubber wood legs.The sofa is a classic piece that will add function and style to any decor. Featuring straight lines and a smooth finish with minimal futon can quickly convert from sofa to bed for added comfort.Whether for a quick nap or an overnight stay, the soft comfortable padding gives the right support where needed and the padding for a good restArms Included: YesBack Material: LeatherLeg Design: Straight legsUL Listed: NoFuton sofa can be converted to the sleeper in few secondsProduct Type: LoveseatDesign: ConvertibleReclining Type: Sleeper Size: TwinReclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Seating Capacity: 3Upholstery Material: Faux leatherUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: PUUpholstery Color: GrayLeg Color: BlackPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: RubberwoodSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: MDFBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Durability: Arm Type: ArmlessSeat Style: Single cushion seatBack Type: Tufted backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 300Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCustom Product: Foam Density: Cushion Construction: FoamJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Distribution ConflictBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFairTrade Certif