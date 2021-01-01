Jaidon 1-Light Flush Mount

A well-lit home is all about balance: the balance between task, accent, and ambient lighting. That’s where wall sconces really shine. They’re not as overbearing as overhead lights, nor do they take up the table and floor space that lamps do. The result? A polished look on your walls, with light that’s just right. This design showcases a backplate crafted from a series of attached circles, finished in a gold leaf. It's topped off with a white, rectangular fabric shade for contrast.