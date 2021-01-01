Jahosin XXL Gaming Mouse Pad with Stitched Edges,[35.4x15.7In] Extended Mouse Pad with Non-Slip Natural Rubber Base for Gamer/Desktop/Office/Home.

?Dimensions?: L(900mm)xW(400mm)xH(3mm) 35.4x15.7x0.12(in)Extended Gaming Mouse Pad pls measure the place where you want to put, so that can be match well, if not big enough, you can choose bigger size in our store? Non-Slip Rubber Base?Jahosin Extended Gaming Mouse PadThe bottom base of the full desk mouse pad is made of good natural rubber. It will not have unpleasant smell compared with other wrist rest pads. Smooth Surface?Covered by the comfortable fabric, the Extended Gaming Mouse Pad has a soft and smooth surface, helps you track the mouse fast and accurately, maximally enhances your gaming/working experience. High Stability & Durability?Extended Gaming Mouse Pad Featuring an anti-slip rubber base provides heavy grip prevents sliding or movement of mouse pad. Professional edge stitching prevents fraying. Product Warranty?If you are not happy with the quality of your gaming mouse Pad, please feel free to contact us anytime for a refund.