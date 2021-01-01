Jahdon 42.52" Wide Linen Swivel Barrel Chair

This oversized chair is perfect for those looking to spend hours sprawled out reading their favorite book or for those who just want to cuddle with the one they love. Just add it to your living room, entertainment room, or even a children’s playroom. The chair adopts a stable star base and equipped with swivel wheels, fast movement, and maintains a fast working rhythm. This chair can carry about 250 pounds. This rounded back chair is upholstered with a line and filled with foam. Seems like a big full heart, you could prepare these sweet and intimate leisure chairs for your family and your friends. No need to install it, you can use it directly. Fabric: Yellow Linen