Jaeline Roses Design Ceramic Tea Set for 6 People

Enjoy tea wherever you go with this white ceramic tea set. Made of ceramic, this tea set features a beautiful design of blue roses on a white background. Inside the top opening, a metal-mesh tea infuser cup allows you to brew loose-leaf tea and then remove the tea leaves with ease when the tea has steeped enough. The teapot comes complete with a bamboo top handle that can be removed as needed for washing and storage, and you can use the 6 small, cylindrical cups to serve your favorite tea to family and friends. Enjoy high tea time and serve your guests in a simple, minimalist style.