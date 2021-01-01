From red barrel studio
Jacquis Solid Wood 24" Counter Stool
A traditional combination of walnut and black finish, this artisan bar stool will enhance your dining area. Solid construction and quality craftsmanship make this wooden bar stool both sturdy and attractive. The foot rest underneath the chair provides added stability and comfortable seating for adults. Clean lines match the elegant, classic look, perfect for casual or formal decor. The charm of this bar stool complements many dining room styles. Enjoy a meal in comfort with family or friends with this lovely piece.