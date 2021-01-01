Lexora’s Jacques collection captures a touch of classic charm, manifesting the quintessence of the modern-day home. Reminiscent of kitchen cabinetry, the subtle embellishments across the doors frame lend to revitalize the linear silhouette and intentionally minimal infrastructure. Handcrafted and detailed with diligent care, our refined polish offers a timeless allure. With a focus on quality, each component is accentuated with streamlined soft closure hardware, while full extension drawers allow for the necessary storage of all bathroom accessories. Embrace a commodious, functional lifestyle through the perfect marriage of essential design elements complimenting modern conveniences. Lexora Jacques 36-in White Bathroom Vanity Cabinet (Mirror Included) Rubber | LJ342236SA00M34L