Lexora Jacques 20 Inch Vanity Side Cabinet Only in White

The Jacques side cabinet in white from Lexora provides a beautiful, contemporary style to any bathroom. With sleek, clean lines and a cool, neutral finish, this side cabinet is designed to give your small bathroom the added storage it needs, while amping up the style factor. The drawers feature soft-close slides to increase safety and ensure you never have to hear a slamming cabinet again. With solid birch and rubber wood construction, this piece is as durable as it is stunning.