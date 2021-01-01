Jacqueline Maldonado Watercolor Geometric Side Square Table Black/Blue - Deny Designs

You've found the perfect sidekick. The Deny side table is the go-anywhere, do-anything accent piece your space is missing. It features minimalistic steel aston legs (available in black or gold) and a printed Baltic Birch tabletop (available in round or square). Select from our curated selection of designs to feature on the tabletop—making our side tables the ideal complement to whatever your decor style may be. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Color: Black/Blue.