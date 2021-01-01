Jacotte Teal Bar Stool

Part of Jacotte Collection from AcmeCrafted from solid pine woodNatural and teal finishKD constructionArmless designWooden stationary seatMetal leg and crossbar supports.Bursting with exclusive modern appeal, this Jacotte bar collection is the ideal component to craft your elegant dining space. Simple but stylish, the bar table is made with high quality solid pine wood and sturdy metal base. With bar stools finished in different colors, you can mix and match to create your unique set. Whether it is for casual dinner or cocktail parties, this collection is essential for family and friend gathering.