Jacobson The Architect Tray Bird Feeder

The Perky-Pet The Architect Bird Feeder delivers the ideal combination of stunning outdoor décor with a sturdy and functional design. The modern geometric wood design is sure to make this feeder a focal point in any backyard. Meanwhile, the sturdy construction of wood and metal means this feeder will be around for years to come. The birds will also love visiting this unique feeder. It’s able to serve up to ¼ cup of mealworms, peanuts, sunflower seed, or dried fruit to satisfy the taste preferences of all your feathered friends. The open-style design is also able to accommodate a variety of species. For your convenience, this feeder is easy to fill and clean. Just pour the food into the open try and hang! Plus, the built-in drain holes and large roof help to keep food fresh and dry so there’s less waste!