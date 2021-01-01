From latitude run
Jaclyn 63" Swing Arm Floor Lamp
This floor lamp is a great spin on a classic design. The shade creates a classic look while the finish evokes a contemporary feel. Simple and inviting this piece is great for any space in your home. The traditional jointed arm lets you stretch your lamp out to have light exactly where you need it. Perfect for beside your bed or next to a couch in the living room, you can use it alone or use two to flank your space with light. Base Finish: Black