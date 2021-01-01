Jacky 8 Piece Reversible Comforter Set
Description
Features:Product Type: ComforterSet/Single: Bed-in-a-bagMattress Size: Style: Modern & ContemporaryColor: Pattern: Solid ColorMaterial: Microfiber / PolyesterMaterial Composition: MicrofiberCotton Quality: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoMold Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoTear Resistant: NoBed Bug Resistant: NoDust Mite Resistant: NoAntimicrobial: NoLint Free: NoNon-Pilling : NoMoisture Wicking: NoWrinkle Resistant: NoThread Count: Comforter Included: YesDuvet Cover Included: Duvet Corner Ties: Duvet or Comforter Material: Polyester / MicrofiberDuvet Insert Included: Fill Material: DownQuilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Included: Throw Blanket Included: NoThrow Blanket/Coverlet Material: Throw Blanket Color: Hand Woven Throw Blanket/Coverlet: Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: NoWindow Treatment Type: Curtain/Drape/Valance Material: Curtain/Drape/Valance Color: Number of Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: Pillow Shams Included: YesSham Type: KingSham Material: PolyesterSham Color: Number of Pillow Shams Included: 2Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: YesThrow/Decorative Pillow Type: Throw pillowThrow/Decorative Pillow Material: PolyesterThrow/Decorative Pillow Color: Number of Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: 1Throw/Decorative Pillow Shape: RectangularThrow/Decorative Pillow Closure: Removable Throw/Decorative Pillow Cover: NoPillowcases Included: YesNumber of Pillowcases Included: 2Pillowcase Material: PolyesterPillowcase Color: WhiteSheets Included: YesSheet Type Included: Flat sheet;Fitted sheetSheet Material: PolyesterFully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: YesNumber of Sheets Included: 2Brushed Sheets: Maximum Mattress Thickness Accommodated: Sheets Included Thread Count: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Included: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Material: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Color: Laundry Sack Included: NoMattress Pad Included: NoGender: Gender NeutralPly Count: Fabric Weight: Custom Fit: Reversible: YesReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: PolyesterFringe: NoHandmade: NoPre-Shrunk: NoCleaning Method: Machine washableDrying Method: Tumble dryIron Safe : YesAvailable Separately: Licensed Product: NoProduct Care: Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator), use cold water in gentle cycle, tumble dry low heat, adding 2 tennis balls in the dryer will add fluffiness.Country of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWarmth Level: Edges: Fabric Type/Texture: Closure Type: Stitching: Hand Quilted: Life Stage: AdultPieces Included: 1 Comforter, 2 Shams, 1 Decorative Pillow, 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, 2 Pillow CasesKid's Subject: No SubjectNumber of Pieces Included: 8Spefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: CE Certified: NOMITE Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoMade Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Sheets: YesFitted Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: