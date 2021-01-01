Jackson Floor Lamp by DelightFULL - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (JACKSONFLR_WHYGL_GLDPL)

The Jackson Floor Lamp from DelightFULL pays tribute to Michael Jackson through its showstopping mid-century inspired design with an 80s twist. Tripod legs stand the fixture up tall as they send thin poles up to separate bulbs within conical housings. Handmade brass shades curve expressively over the lights to focus its direction with help from adjustable heads. Red textile wires bring a pop of color to the sleek and slender fixture, completing its unique aesthetic. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Color: White. Finish: Glossy White and Gold Plated