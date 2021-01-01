From vintage dog breeds designs
Vintage Dog Breeds Designs Jack Russell Terrier Dog Lovers Vintage Look Silhouette Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Awesome pet dog design of one of the most popular pet dogs. Celebrate your friendship and love for this breed with this cool doggy silhouette design in vintage shades. Jack Russell Terrier Dog Breed Lovers Vintage Look Silhouette design also makes a great gift for animal lovers on Mother's Day, Father's Day, birthday or any special occasion. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only