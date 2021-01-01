From east urban home
Jack O'Lantern Microfiber Foam Rectangle Non-Slip Geometric Bath Rug
Advertisement
This Jack O'Lantern Microfiber Foam Bath Rug features a smiling Jack O' Lantern face with a fun orange patterned background. Cheerful and fun, this bath rug provides a graphic makeover to the classic Halloween pumpkin. This bath rug helps you take your decor to the next level in your house this fall. Designed in the United States, this product makes a functional and fun accent piece for your home. The result is a functional accessory that injects striking aesthetic into your home.