The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Face Table Lamp (Includes LED Light Bulb)

This Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Table Lamp is the only light sure to bring a little darkness to your space. Who better than the master of fright, the demon of light, to brighten up your personal spooky corner of the universe? The round base of this 14" tall desk lamp sports Jack's signature grin, while the shade features an endless pattern of all your favorite denizens of Halloween Town. It's the perfect gift of home decor for those who've grown so tired of the same old thing.