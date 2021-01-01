Jace Modern Industrial Dining Table, Teak, Rustic Metal

Enhance your backyard with a clean, classic table that will bring your friends and family together for a delightful picnic experience. Crafted from stunning acacia wood and a durable powder-coated metal frame, our picnic table offers your outdoor space a stylish place to enjoy an afternoon barbeque or a hearty evening meal. This table brings an impressive modern industrial atmosphere that can be easily matched with any seating style of your choice, making this the ideal addition to your backyard or patio space. MODERN INDUSTRIAL: Our dining table incorporates a powder-coated frame with sleek wooden slats to create an understated modern industrial design. Featuring smooth metal contrasted by natural wood, this table offers a chic aesthetic to any home. ACACIA WOOD: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands outdoor elements and will not darken over time. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear. IRON FRAME: Constructed of powder-coated metal, the frame of this table is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. Refined with a matte finish, this frame brings an edgy touch to this piece, making it an understated yet chic addition to your home. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This picnic table is 70.00” W x 33.00” D x 29.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming table. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this table. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.