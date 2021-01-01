Jabra Evolve 65t UC True Wireless Earbuds

Superior true wireless call quality, 4-microphone technology, Skype for Business and UC-certified for professional sound on the go, and 100% free of wires. Up to 5 hours battery on a single charge, and 15 hours with the included pocket-friendly charging case. Block out disruptive background noise with multiple fitting options that provide a snug in-ear fit that seals out sound, giving Passive Noise Cancellation to help you focus. Personalize your call and music experience with a customizable equalizer in the Jabra Sound+ app. With proven true wireless connectivity for reduced audio dropouts, Jabra Evolve 65t delivers a trusted, reliable connection.