Jabra Elite 85t - Gold Beige Wireless Headset / Music Headphones

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds have been engineered with the most cutting-edge technology for a calls and music experience like never before Featuring Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, you can adjust your level of ANC, or adjust your level of HearThrough mode using the Jabra Sound app With 6 mic technology and wind protection, you can make and take calls anywhere with these Bluetooth earbuds. Plus, the 12mm speakers offer big sound, powerful base, and amazing sound quality, all wrapped up in a super compact design Get up to 5.5 hours on a single charge with ANC on, with a total charge of up to 25 in the compact Qi-certified charging case. Plus, the powerful magnetic case snaps these earbud headphones firmly in place for maximum security These Jabra Bluetooth earbuds feature MyControls that lets you easily adjust your button functions, while MySound tailors music to your hearing with an in-app hearing test. Works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa.